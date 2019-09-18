David Lewis Burrows, 74, of Elk Grove passed away after a brief battle with cancer on September 8, 2019. He was born on April 16, 1945 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Stockton, California, to David Lee Burrows and Doris Arlene (Griffith) Burrows. David was a graduate of Galt High School Class of 1963 and attended San Joaquin Delta College prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam aboard USS McMorris (DE-1036) in 1965 and the USS Wiltsie (DD-716) in 1966 where he was one of two mechanics responsible for an early unmanned (DASH) drone anti-submarine helicopter. He was a heavy duty truck mechanic with International Trucks in West Sacramento. David was a member of the VFW in North Highlands. He enjoyed NASCAR and SF Giants baseball. Preceding David in death were his wife Mitzie (Shirey) Burrows and his parents. He is survived by his long time partner Carrie Orr, his daughter Stephanie Burrows Fox who currently lives in Ireland; three sisters, Charlotte Cameron, Carolyn Killian and Janice Enloe; and numerous nieces and nephews. No services are planned. Burial pending at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at Dixon, California.

