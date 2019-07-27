David Lynn Dunlap

With sadness his family announces that David passed away on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at the age of 68. Born on March 11, 1950 in Altadena, CA and a 1968 Graduate of Rancho Cordova High School, David was a longtime resident of the Sacramento area and had recently moved to Henderson, NV. Survivors include his wife Carol Kalil; son Paul and his wife Jessica and their daughters Gwendolyn and Charlotte; daughter Heather and her children Whitney (Jake) and Andrew; former spouse, friend, and mother of their children Sherrie James. He is also survived by older sisters Diana and Donna (Drennon).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 27, 2019
