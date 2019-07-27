With sadness his family announces that David passed away on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at the age of 68. Born on March 11, 1950 in Altadena, CA and a 1968 Graduate of Rancho Cordova High School, David was a longtime resident of the Sacramento area and had recently moved to Henderson, NV. Survivors include his wife Carol Kalil; son Paul and his wife Jessica and their daughters Gwendolyn and Charlotte; daughter Heather and her children Whitney (Jake) and Andrew; former spouse, friend, and mother of their children Sherrie James. He is also survived by older sisters Diana and Donna (Drennon).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 27, 2019