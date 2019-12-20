David M. Sareeram went to be with his father Louie, mother Mary and grandson Brandon "Bubba" in heaven at 3pm Tuesday December 10, 2019. David leaves his long time companion/mother of his children Beverly, children Melissa, Markelle, David, their spouses Gary, Willie, Crystal, grandchildren Jake, Taylor, Andrew, Jaymee, Joseph, Michael, Christapher, Samantha and his older brother Gary (Debbie). "Big Dave" as he was known around the racing community loved Sprint Car racing. Over the years he worked on several teams. Dave was also a long time loyal fan of the San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants and Sacramento Kings. A Celebration of Life is being planned.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 20, 2019