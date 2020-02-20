Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ogden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

I was lucky enough to call him Dad. Mom called him Husband. And others called him Father in Law, Uncle, Captain, Chief and friend. Unfortunately he had to leave us on 2/11/2020 at the age of 82. We are going to miss him. And will all remember how lucky we were to be loved by him. Dad was married to Diann Callister on 12/6/1964. They had two children and 3 grandchildren. David served in the Sacramento City Fire Department for 33 1/2 years. He followed that up by being the Fire Chief in Wilton for another 10. Dad was a giver. In retirement he volunteered with the Elk Grove Lyons, Habitat for Humanity, Sacramento County Sheriff Department and drove the bus for the Elk Grove Senior Center. On top of that he was an avid bee keeper and amazing magician. He was known as the King of adventure and the man who could do anything. Life will not be the same without you. You will be thought of everyday. You may be gone from here but in our hearts you will always stay. We would like to extend a special thank you to both Egypt and Raisa who took such wonderful care of him. Dad requested no services but if you feel moved a donation in his name to the Firefighters Burn Institute would make him happy.

