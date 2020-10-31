David P. HarrisFebruary 18, 1966 - October 20, 2020Sacramento, California - David Paul Harris passed away on October 20, 2020 from COVID-19. David was born in Fortuna, California, on February 18, 1966, to the late Donald J. Harris and Dorothy L. Iversen (Pevey).Upon graduating from Fortuna High 1980, David attended U.C. Davis and Stanford Law School from 1989 to 1991. He worked for the California Attorney General, the DMV as Chief Counsel and CalTrans Legal Department. David met the love of his life, Remy Tateishi. David and Remy dated, fell in love, and married in August of 1999. Their marriage and their son, Roberto (Bobby) Najar, was the focus of a very happy family life.David was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy. David is survived by his wife Remy and son, Bobby. David correctly described his stepfather, Terry Iversen, as one of the most important and positive influences in his life. David is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Dan Brownell, and his brother and sister-in-law, Jeff Harris and Luanne Morikawa. Remy's mother, Seiko Tateishi and brother Gary Tateishi and sister-in-law Nancy Leung as well as their children Tori, Joshua, and Lauren Tateishi remain a source of strength for Remy, Bobby and David's family.In lieu of flowers, David would want you to pay attention, use your brain, be thoughtful, be kind, and Vote. His Friends at CalTrans have also set up a Memorial Fund. Donations by check should be made out to "CTF" and designated "Harris" in the memo line and mailed to CTF, 581 La Sierra Drive, Sacramento, CA 95864. His full obituary is also available at: