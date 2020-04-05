Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David P. Wallace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David P. Wallace, 82, passed away on Sunday, March 29th, 2020 in Fair Oaks, California. David was born in El Paso, Texas to Iris and Roy Wallace. He graduated from Ysleta High School in Texas and from California State, Hayward, with a BS in Mathematics. He worked as a Weights and Measures Inspector for Contra Costa County for 22 years. David is survived by his brother Jim, sister-in-law Joann, nephew Gerard, wife Cathryn, nephew David, wife Kimber, niece Jamie, husband Mike-Jim, all of their children and grandchildren and his wife, Christy. Dave will be remembered for the love of outdoors he shared with his niece, nephews and friends, as well as his adventuresome mountain climbing and backpacking. He was an avid cyclist, a graceful, double-black diamond skier and a swift runner. He had Tom and June to thank for getting him out of Texas and into college, his dear brother and wife for giving him food, shelter and love when he needed it, June for getting him a wife at the age of 67 (surprising everyone!), the entire Wallace clan for great family gatherings, and Byron and Sherrill for so much fun and friendship. He had decades-long friendships with the Harrises, who folded him into their hearts. He will be there always. He also enjoyed attending retiree gatherings of his Weights and Measures friends. He will be missed and well remembered by all who knew him. He was quite brave facing the end of this trail and passed peacefully with family by his side. The family extends sincere thanks for his great Kaiser doctors, Dr. Novotny especially. RC Hospice Nurse, Kimi, was an angel to Dave and the family in the final days. A memorial service will be planned once people are again able to gather and airline travel restrictions are lifted.

