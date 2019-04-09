Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Randall. View Sign

Born June 28, 1947 in Needles CA, passed away April 2, 2019 in Roseville CA at the age of 71. Loving husband of 48 years to Bonnie Randall. Father to Sean Randall of Sacramento CA, and Tracy Randall and wife Tami of Roseville CA, and Ryan Randall of Orangevale CA. Adored by granddaughter Bayleigh and grandson's Tyler, Kai and Laken. Also, his fury K-9 family Cooper, Hunter and Sadie. Also survived by brother Morgan of Fortuna CA and two nieces. He is also survived by his large (over 200) extended wife's family who loved him as their own. Preceded in death by mother and father, Dorothy and Clayton Randall. He was a 1965 graduate of Rio Linda high school. He served from 1966-69 in the Navy as a corpsman. He served in San Diego naval hospital, Kodiak Alaska and the USS Sanctuary naval hospital ship while in Vietnam. He retired after 43 years working as a sales rep in the industry of concrete construction supplies in Northern CA, Seattle WA, and Houston TX. He gave his life to Christ in 1978 and continued to follow him throughout his life. He was a very proud grandpa and his legacy will carry on through them. He loved to make people laugh and his laughter was contagious. His smartass will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him. It's a Randall thing (you wouldn't understand) Memorial Service will be held Thursday April 11 at 10 am at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento. Followed by a luncheon from 12-3 pm at Sunrise Community Church, 8321 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks. In lieu of flowers please make donations in David's name to either

Born June 28, 1947 in Needles CA, passed away April 2, 2019 in Roseville CA at the age of 71. Loving husband of 48 years to Bonnie Randall. Father to Sean Randall of Sacramento CA, and Tracy Randall and wife Tami of Roseville CA, and Ryan Randall of Orangevale CA. Adored by granddaughter Bayleigh and grandson's Tyler, Kai and Laken. Also, his fury K-9 family Cooper, Hunter and Sadie. Also survived by brother Morgan of Fortuna CA and two nieces. He is also survived by his large (over 200) extended wife's family who loved him as their own. Preceded in death by mother and father, Dorothy and Clayton Randall. He was a 1965 graduate of Rio Linda high school. He served from 1966-69 in the Navy as a corpsman. He served in San Diego naval hospital, Kodiak Alaska and the USS Sanctuary naval hospital ship while in Vietnam. He retired after 43 years working as a sales rep in the industry of concrete construction supplies in Northern CA, Seattle WA, and Houston TX. He gave his life to Christ in 1978 and continued to follow him throughout his life. He was a very proud grandpa and his legacy will carry on through them. He loved to make people laugh and his laughter was contagious. His smartass will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him. It's a Randall thing (you wouldn't understand) Memorial Service will be held Thursday April 11 at 10 am at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento. Followed by a luncheon from 12-3 pm at Sunrise Community Church, 8321 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks. In lieu of flowers please make donations in David's name to either Woundedwarriorproject.org and/or navigators.org Funeral Home East Lawn Sierra Hills Mortuary

5757 Greenback Lane

Sacramento , CA 95841

916-732-2020 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close