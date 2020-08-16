David Rivera Canseco was born on October 22, 1982 and entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2020. He was born and raised in Sacramento, the youngest of five children and the only son. He touched many lives with his kind and caring soul, always putting everyone else's needs before his own. His loves were: TMNT, WWF, SF 49'ers, Oakland A's and Jessica Alba. He passed away in the comfort of his own home, succumbing to Cardiac Arrest, Liver Cirrhosis and Alcohol Liver Disease. He is survived by his parents David and Irene Canseco, his four sisters; Yvonne Gali (Danny), Rhonda Canseco, Lisa Curl (Carlton), and Melissa Canseco (Marc Noperi). He leaves behind 9 nieces/nephews, 4 great nieces/nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and godchildren. A private mass will be held the morning of Friday, August 21, 2020 with an open memorial to pay your respects at William Land Park (13th & Riverside area). Please join us for a brief visit anytime between 12noon and 4pm. We will be adhering to strict social distancing rules due to COVID-19. Masks are mandatory.



