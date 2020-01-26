Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Robert Catricala. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, January 9, 2020, David "Dave" Robert Catricala, loving father, son, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 62. Dave was born on December 12, 1957 in Sacramento, California to Robert and Sandra Catricala. Dave grew up in the Arden-Arcade and Carmichael neighborhoods of Sacramento and attended Jesuit High School where he graduated in 1976. Since 2000, Dave worked as a residential appraiser for his own company, Capital City Appraisals. When Dave wasn't working, he enjoyed golfing and loved to cook for his family, especially Italian dinners (and it's no secret that the kitchen was his domain). He also had a passion for music, regularly lighting up the room by rocking out on an air guitar. Dave also enjoyed just relaxing at home reading the newspaper often reading three different papers a day. He religiously followed sports and loved rooting for the San Francisco Giants and 49ers. Dave was the proud father of two children, Vinnie and Katie, with his former wife, Renee. Dave's children were the center of his world and he loved being their number one fan, always cheering on Vinnie at baseball and Katie at soccer. Dave was a dog lover and last year adopted his beloved Benjamin, a Corgi-Jack Russell mix who he adored. Dave also enjoyed spending time with his friends, Mark and Chris Costi, as well as, the infamous "Sac Pac" at the Sacramento State Football tailgates. Dave will be most remembered for his infectious smile, sense of humor, and ability to make people laugh no matter what. Dave will be lovingly remembered by his children Vinnie and Katie, his mother Sandra Brumley, husband Dean Brumley, his sister Robin Dronberger, her two daughters, Natalie, husband DJ Gervin, and Sarah, his brother Gordon Johnson, wife Dianna and their two sons, Gavin and Conner, his sister Lisa's daughter, Megan Thomas, his cousin Laurie Mason, husband Steve and their two children Lindsay and David, his aunt Gloria Catricala, his aunt Pat Dodaro, and his aunt Shirlee Curtright and her husband Gardner. Dave was predeceased by his father Robert Catricala, sister Lisa Thomas, uncle Tom Dodaro, aunt Beatrice Catricala, uncle Paul Catricala and aunt Carol Catricala. A memorial mass for Dave will be held on February 6th at 10:00am at St. Ignatius Loyola Parish on Arden Way, followed by a celebration of life at 11:30am at Arden Hills Club & Spa. If desired, donations in memory of Dave can be made to the Happy Trails Pet Sanctuary of Sacramento.

