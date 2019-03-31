On March 24, 2019 David passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving father to Kylee. Survived by his parents, Robert and Patricia, brothers Richard (Judi), Brian and Kevin, nieces Natalie and Emilee. David will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend. A Funeral Mass will be held at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 9079 Greenback Lane Orangevale, on April 5, 2019 at 10:30am with a Rosary at 10:00am. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2019