David Ronald Castro born April 17, 1935, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife Verna and daughter Debbie Romano. He is preceded in death by his wife Sherry, daughters Diane, Sheri, and his Sister Carole. Brother of: Carlos Castro, Anita Johnson, Annette Eliopoulos, Louise Kallas, Dorothy Riedel, John Munguia and Elaine Karadais. Loving "Pops" to: Jennifer, Kayla, Keaton, and Alina. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 15, at the Rocklin Park Hotel, 5450 China Garden Road, Rocklin, CA 95677, at 12 noon. For nearby hotel reservations email Jennifer at [email protected] To sign David's guestbook please go to www.reichertsfuneral.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019