David Russell Umpstead born February 7, 1957 passed away peacefully, at home, in Citrus Heights, CA on July 5, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. David loved life, people, all cats, the moon and dancing. In fact, he was dancing until his final days. Preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Jeannie Umpstead and his loyal companion Mr. Dickens. He is survived by his devoted wife, Michelle; sons Jason and Sean(Michelle) and grandson Ryan; brother, Steve; sisters, Sharma and Kimberly(Mike); Auntie Alice, Aunt Betty; father-in-law, Robert Lucas and several loving cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends as well as his girls MowMow & Daisy Mae. Celebration of his life "David Style" will be August 10, 2019 in Edgewood, Washington.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019