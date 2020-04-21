David (Dave) Schroeder, son of Sondra Woolhandler and Paul Schroeder, passed peacefully on April 13, 2020 just a few days shy of his 72nd birthday. Born in Buffalo, New York, Dave was a Vietnam Veteran of the US Navy and served his country proudly. Honored in 2012 by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors for his tireless work with local mental health and homeless advocacy he was a kind, generous and gentle giant. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Daniel, and is survived by his brother Gene, sister Kelly, four children; David, Guy, (Heather), Kathy (Chris), Eric, his five grandchildren; Jake, Thomas, William, Renee and Isabella, his lifelong friends Pat and Gary Hoyle, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Services and celebration of life will be held as soon as we can all gather together and celebrate Dave. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Vietnam Veterans of America, vva.org/donate or , woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2020