David Scott DeMers, born July 12, 1964 and left us on April 13, 2020. David lost his battle to addiction after almost twelve awesome years of sobriety. David leaves behind an extended family, a huge network of loyal and loving friends and his cat Tommie. David was truly beautiful inside and out; his infectious laughter will always be a cherished memory. He loved to fish, golf, snowboard, and take everyone he knew to see the Cosumnes River Preserve bats to spread his love and wonderment of nature. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Due to COVID-19, the planned Celebration of Life on his birthday will have to be moved to a later date. Please refer to https://www.affordablecremationofsacramento.com/
obituary/David-DeMers for updates.