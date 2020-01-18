Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Scott Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of "Dave" on his 81st birthday, January 11th 2020, at his home in Clarksburg CA. He was born in Santa Rosa CA. to Douglas and Nina Nelson and moved to Sacramento in 1939. He graduated Sacramento State College with a BA in Geography and enlisted in the US Navy in 1964. Upon completion of Officer Candidate School was assigned to the transport squadron VR-22 and helped fly multiple combat support missions throughout South Vietnam and the greater Pacific. After his navy service ended in 1970, he returned to Sacramento and got his Masters in Environmental Studies while working for the Dept. of Transportation, AKA Caltrans. He retired from Caltrans as an environmental planner/administer in 2004. Dave enjoyed travel with his wife Janice, and their favorite location was the Hawaiian Islands. He loved golf, 49er football, bowling, baseball, 18 yr. old scotch, fine wine, and cold beer, but most of all evening sunsets. He will be remembered for his big heart, mustache smiles, infectious laugh, kindness, and passion for life. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Janice, awesome son Daniel "Scott" (Rilla), adorable granddaughters Aryanna and Maddy, amazing nephew Derek (Dina), adopted sister Susan, dear sister Lynette (Bob) and cute nephews Darren (Carol) and Randy. He will be forever missed and remembered fondly by all who knew him. As hard as it is to say goodbye, we say cheers Dave, until we meet again! Please contact family for details about the "Celebration of Life"

