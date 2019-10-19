David Waylon Stebbins of Nipomo, California passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. David was born in Berkeley in 1958 and grew up in Carmichael. He cherished his memories of an idyllic childhood which included a loving family, sports, and a network of friends that would last a lifetime. David came from a family of three brothers but was lovingly surrounded by girls - his wife of 14 years, Janet and daughters Maggie (Tosh) Winchester, Kellie (Wyatt) Navarro, Corinne (Steven) Stankivicz, and Lauren Wilson. Those who knew David were witness to a courageous and inspiring battle against cancer. Our fearless warrior and "Iron Man" will forever be in our hearts. In addition to his wife and daughters, David is survived by his beloved granddaughters Avery and Rowan Stankivicz; his parents Dick and Phyllis Stebbins; brother Mike Stebbins, sister-in-law Ginny, and niece Ellie; sister-in-law Alice Stebbins and nieces Shannon and Cora; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother James Reavis Stebbins. A celebration of David's life will take place at noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Carmel Presbyterian Church in Carmel, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the UCSF Cancer Immunotherapy Program or the Cal Poly College of Science and Mathematics.

