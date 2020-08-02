With deepest sorrow, we announce that David Vincent Dionisio, age 61, our most beloved son, brother, family member, and friend passed away on June 1, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1959 in Sacramento, California. Those who knew David, even for the briefest moment, lost a shining light in their lives. David is survived by his mother, Gladys Darling, sisters Carrie Lopes and Patty Dionisio, brother Tom Dionisio, nephews Joseph Lopes, Brandon Lopes, Scott Johnson, niece Rebecca Johnson, girlfriend Leah Kapin, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. We know that David is now with his father, William Dionisio and his paternal grandparents. David had a unique capacity to bring happiness to others and lived his life with an adventurous spirit; finding solace in long bike rides along the California coast. David had a passion and talent for stage theatre and was much loved at the Pacific Resident Theatre in Los Angeles where he had the confidence, energy, and dedication to perform by bringing his characters to life. He brought humor to even the most difficult situations. "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart." A private burial and gathering was held at St. Mary's Cemetery on Saturday, July 18 2020.



