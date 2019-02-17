Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David W. Tapping. View Sign

David passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 22, 2018. He was born in 1931 in Deal, England. His daughter and son had always told him that he lived a "charmed" life and he truly did. He survived a near miss with a German bomb during the London Blitz; as a young officer in the Royal Corp of Engineers he saw much of Europe during rebuilding efforts after the war. He graduated from the University College of London as a civil engineer and it was there that he met the love of his life and future wife, Patricia, who was a nurse. They married, had 2 children, and emigrated to the US in 1964, settling in Mill Valley during its hippie years. In the days before computer aided design, David designed mega-projects located around the world and worked on the St. Lawrence Seaway. He was an avid boater, backpacker/ camper and skier; sharing that love with his family and giving them many wonderful memories. After retiring from Bechtel, David enjoyed trips back to England with his wife, family vacations at Packer Lake and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Carol (Ron) and grandson Jaden; his son, Jonathan (Janis) and granddaughter, Jennifer; and his younger brother, Keith. Carol & Jon would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Marina G. and his Right at Home caregivers for the care given their father, making it possible for him to live at home. Extended family and close friends will be invited to a private celebration of life to be held at a future date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019

