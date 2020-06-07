David (Dave) Walter, 66 years old, born in Sacramento to Norbert and Connie Walter, died peacefully on the Palliative Care Unit at SFGH of lung cancer. Dave was a warm, caring, smart, funny man with many interests and talents, loved by all who knew him. He graduated from Encina High School, Sacramento, was an electrician at Heavenly Valley Ski Resort then at San Francisco State University where he also received many scholastic honors. He is survived by his wife beloved wife, Lawreen Veronica Chin-Walter, his godfather, Uncle Frank Walter (JoAnn) and siblings Margaret Walter (David), Alice O'Connor (Val), Stephen (Mandy), Thomas (Pam) and John. He leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Regrettably, due to Covid there will be no service. Please refer to Drisclls's website:https://www.driscollsmortuary.com for donation suggestions in lieu of flowers.



