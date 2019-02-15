Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the death at 74 years of David Wayne Amacker on 8 Feb 2019 after a life long battle with kidney disease. David was born in San Francisco on 30 May 1944. After graduating high school in San Francisco he attended Sacramento State University with degrees in Teaching and California History. He was a teacher with the Grant School District for over 35 years, mainly at Don Julio Junior High. David was preceded in death by his parents George and Dorothy and by his brother, George Gary. He is survived by his loving wife Susan Deuter, his children Michael and Krista and his grandchildren, Brandon, Brent, Jacob, Katherine, and Jay as well as his son-in-law Scott Jeske and daughter-in-law Cristina. David has continued his passion for teaching by donating his earthly remains to the UC Davis Medical School. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Sutter Hospice for their compassion and invaluable support in his final days.

