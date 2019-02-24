Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David William George Pike Sr.. View Sign

David William George Pike, Sr., age 63, died unexpectedly on February 13, 2019, in Little Rock, Arkansas. David was born on November 28, 1955, in Berkeley, CA. He graduated from Mission High School in San Francisco in 1973 and then joined the Navy where he was a sonar tech on submarines. Once discharged, he entered the telecommunications field where he worked for 39 years in San Francisco, Southern California, Sacramento, and Arkansas. David was involved with AYSO soccer in Antelope for many years. He enjoyed holding various board positions, refereeing, and coaching the kids in the community while getting to know their families. His family and friends will always remember going to SF Giants games with him as well as his love for the SF 49ers. For the last several years, he had enjoyed and made great progress researching family genealogy. He is going to be greatly missed by the family and friends he leaves behind. David is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elaine, of Antelope; their 5 children, David Jr. (Jenni), Jason, Jonathan (Julie), Benjamin, and Rebecca; their grandchildren, Bradley, Bentley, Holly, and Jacob. David was the oldest of 7 brothers and is survived by Collin, Norman (Sally), Allan (Alexandra), Richard, Eric (Stephanie), and Gerald (Rosanna). He is also survived by parents-in-law, Eugene and Esther Eden, Sr., brother-in-law Eugene (Lisa) Eden, Jr., sister-in-law Evelyn (James) Braziel; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Brian and Barbara. A committal ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, February 28, at 11:00, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Moose Lodge, 180 West B Street, Dixon, CA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate David's life.

