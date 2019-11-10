Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Woodman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, September 27, 2019, David Woodman, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 83. Dave was born on March 19, 1936 in Joliet, Illinois to Gilbert Woodman and Oledine (Haney) Woodman. Dave served his country proudly in the United States Army and received his formal education from Fresno State University. His 35 year career at Aerojet started in 1962, where he was a key member of the Aerojet Minuteman Motor Program and was also instrumental in the start up of Aerojet Fine Chemicals until his retirement in 1997. Dave was a kind man who loved sports (avid Kings fan), travel and volunteer work. He was strong in his faith and a man of integrity. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathi, his children, Linda, Joe, Patti, Susan, his grandchildren, David, Michael, Christina, Cole, Jessica, Lindsay and Ryan and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on November 15, 2019 at 1pm. at the Fair Oaks Presbyertian Church, 11427 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks. A reception will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Golf & Guitars ~ a Golf Tourney and Children's Charity Concert at Haggin Oaks Golf Course.

