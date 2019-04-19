Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn Marie Dawson Smith. View Sign

Dawn Marie Dawson Smith, age 53, of Elk Grove, unexpectedly left to go to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 13,2019. She was born on July 25, 1965 in Sheboygan, WI. The daughter of Joanne and Jim Dawson. Dawn attended Sheboygan Schools for several years, before transferring to Stoughton schools due to a family move. She graduated from Stoughton High School. After graduation Dawn moved to San Diego, California where she met her husband Scott Smith. Scott and Dawn eventually moved to Elk Grove where they raised 4 terrific sons, Austin, Cameron, Tyler and stepson Tristan. Dawn loved and adored her boys. They were her world. She enjoyed and got a kick out of attending her sons sporting and concert events. Dawn also went out of her way to be a caregiver to anyone In need. Dawn had a personality that was funny, outgoing and vivacious all wrapped up together. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She enjoyed camping up in the mountains with her family along with a side trip to Lake Tahoe once in awhile. When you think of Dawn, celebrate the good memories. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Dawn was preceded in death by her father-in-law Dennis Smith, her grandparents, John and Darlene Klabechek and Angeline and Bill Dawson her Uncle Dick Klabechek and Aunt Judy Uhl and stepmother Kathy Dawson. Dawn leaves behind her husband of 24 years Scott along with her sons Austin, Cameron, Tyler and stepson Tristan. She is also survived by her parents Joanne and Jim, mother-in-law Lynne Smith, brothers Dan (Michelle) and Bill (Laurie), nephew Ryan Dawson and nieces Kelsey, Danielle and Brianna Dawson. A memorial service will held Monday April 22, 1:00 at Saint Lukes Lutheran Church, 7595 Center Parkway, Sacramento CA 95823

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close