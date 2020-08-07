Dayly Lee passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born on a farm near Isleton on August 19, 1926. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Jean, his beloved children Chris (Rachel), Daryl (Christy) and Cyndy (Jeff) LaFitte, and his adoring grandchildren: Kyra, Trent, Tyler, Kenna, Maddie, and Trevor. He is also survived by sisters May Lee of Sacramento and Virginia Fong of San Francisco. He is preceded in death by sisters Nancy Lee, Ruth Gee, Edwina Fong, Almo Shim and brothers Hanford Lee and Dr. Edwin Lee. Dayly attended the Isleton Oriental School and graduated from Rio Vista High School. Following high school, Dayly enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II. He was stationed on the USSLST-702 naval ship in Subic Bay, Philippines until the end of the war. Later, he was sent to Okinawa, Japan as part of the Occupational Force. He returned from military service and took over his father's farming business in the Delta. His passion for farming included a 50 year partnership with August Correia, farms in Isleton, Walnut Grove, and Courtland and a variety of different crops. Dayly finally retired from farming in 2013 at the age of 87. Dayly loved traveling, cheering on his favorite teams - SF 49ers and the SF Giants, watching any NFL game, and spending time with his family. Above all, he loved delivering fruit and vegetables from his farm to family and friends. Known for his generosity and kindness, Dayly will be loved and missed by many. Following a private family service, Dayly will be laid to rest at East Lawn Memorial Park at 4300 Folsom Blvd in Sacramento, CA. A celebration of life will take place at a safe time in August 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACC Care Center at 7801 Rush River Drive, Sacramento CA 95831.



