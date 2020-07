Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Darrell Leslie Bird, D.C. was born on July 2, 1950 in Santa Monica, CA and passed away on July 9, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. Dr. Bird was a chiropractor in the Sacramento area for 40 years. He is survived by his 4 children and 6 grandchildren. A memorial open house will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 1-3PM at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725-2109).



