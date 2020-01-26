Dean James Magdanz, 8-22-1961 to 1-7-2020 born in Sacramento, CA. Survived by his Daughter, Desirae Magdanz, Stepson and Daughter in Law; Rocky & Mellissa Silva. Granddaughters Gianna, Anabella and Valentina. Ex-Wife Irene Magdanz, Sister Dee Jahn, Niece Angie Kidd, Grand Nephew Chris Kidd. Multiple Uncles, Aunts and Cousins. Preceded in death by Parents Willis John (Bill) and Jonnie Marie Magdanz, Grandparents John and Mandy Eldridge, Helen Matilda Leek and Step Daughter Julie Silva. Graduated from Norte Del Rio High School 1979. Please join the family for a Memorial Service on Saturday, Feb.1st at Affordable Cremation & Funeral Center, 4750 Beloit Drive, Sacramento, CA 95838. Celebration of life to follow at the residence of Irene Magdanz. Please feel free to wear your Niner gear!
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 26, 2020