Dean Ray Shetler was born in Somerset County, PA on October 28, 1932 and went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2020 in Rancho Cordova, CA. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Barbara (Seese) Shetler, parents Rev. Clayton and Grace Shetler and brother Joseph Shetler. He is survived by his sons David Shetler (Marcia Gilbert Shetler) of New Paris, OH and Mark Shetler (Melissa Sand Shetler) of El Dorado Hills, CA as well as his sister Lois (Shetler) Mock of Morehead, KY. Grandchildren include Meagan Shetler of Louisville, KY, Matthew Shetler (Kylie Wendt Shetler) of Dayton, OH, and James Gaberel (Lanaya Gaberel) of Los Osos, CA. Great-grandchildren include Macey, Lola and Emery Shetler and Kaleo and Mackenzie Gaberel. Dean also considered many other young people as his grandkids. An ordained Church of the Brethren pastor, Dean served many years as a skilled nursing home administrator and completed his career as the President and CEO of the California Association of Homes and Services for the Aging. Memorial services will be held at River City Christian, 10933 Progress Court, Rancho Cordova on Saturday, February 22 at 10:00 a.m.

