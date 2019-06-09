Deanna Rae Sinatra, a longtime resident of Sacramento born September 14, 1941 made her heavenly journey home on June 02, 2019. Deanna preceded in death by her sister Marsha Kay Bjornson, her loving husband Larry Sinatra, and her parents, Selmer and Sarah Bjornson. She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her sister Kathy (Robert) Zemansky and her children, Marsha (Richard) Hefner, Cindy Sinatra and Wendy (Tim) Santos, by her grandchildren, Erik Lewis, Matthew Hefner and Brandon Santos as well by her only nephew David Zemansky. Services June 12, 2019, visitation 11:00-1:00 pm, graveside service 1:00pm. East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento, CA 95841. Further information at www.eastlawn.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019