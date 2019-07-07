Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Lynn (Butterfield) McMurdie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Debbie Lynn Butterfield McMurdie, age 60, passed away on June 22, 2019 in Shingle Springs, CA, after a brief illness. Debbie, a champion of natural health and wellness, moved to Shingle Springs in 2010 to a home on 20 acres of open land where she enjoyed living with her husband and Great Danes. Debbie is survived by her husband Mark McMurdie, her sisters Gail Munn and Janet Butterfield Lawyer, her father Philip Butterfield and brother Larry Butterfield. Debbie found her true calling in Animal Naturopathy, where she educated people on natural therapies and treatments for dogs, cats and other animals. She dedicated her life and passion in this pursuit. In her wisdom, she also helped people understand and follow natural health and wellness, selflessly giving her time and knowledge for the betterment of others and their animals. Debbie was the true definition of joie de vivre her spirit was lively as she took every day as a blessing. Debbie was a champion volleyball player in high school and college, and spent many years playing 2- person volleyball on the beaches of Redondo and Hermosa. Throughout her 20s and 30s she competed at a National level, earning multiple medals. In 1996, the year Debbie married her husband Mark, the two competed in the USA Volleyball National Championships in Lake Tahoe where they took the Bronze medal home. Debbie was also a member of the Outrigger paddling team in Redondo Beach for several years, competing up and down the coast of California and as far away as Hawaii. Debbie touched so many lives with her amazing and generous heart. The world is a lot less bright without her in it - she will be deeply missed. We love you Debbie! Service will be held at Sunhills Church, El Dorado Hills, CA, on July 13 th , 2019, at 11:00am.

