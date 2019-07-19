Debbie was born on January 23, 1953 in Sacramento, CA to the late Gladys and Robert Gibbons. She passed away peacefully July 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband of 47yrs Jorge Alvarez, children Synetta and Michael (Siobhan) Alvarez, three grandchildren, one great grandchild, brother Ramon (Raylene) Gibbons, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Debbie was someone who enjoyed living life to the fullest and found humor in any situation. She will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched. Join us July 19th for a vigil from 5 to 8pm, followed by funeral services July 20th at 10am at St. Mary's Cemetery & Mausoleum (6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 19, 2019