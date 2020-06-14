The mischievous twinkle is no more. Deborah Elizabeth Gallagher, our Irish Colleen, died April 22, 2020 of COVID19 at the age of 96. Deb raised a family of seven children. She accomplished this with unbelieveable inner strength mixed with a delightful sense of humor. Deb was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 5, and grew up on Grand Ave, with her two older sisters and lifelong friends, the O'Dyer twins. The family lived across the street from Driggs Dairy, a favorite destination for ice cream where began Deb's love for sweets. The three girls attended Norte Dame Academy, then Deb went on to business college and worked for the Gulf Oil Company. On September 23, 1944, Deb married Harold F. Gallagher, an engineer and naval officer on leave while his ship was being repaired. He gave her a stable, unflappable base and she provided the vivaciousness, and "color" for their ever growing family as they moved frequently to Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, California, Idaho, and then back to California. Deb's faith gave her a passion for caring. For 35 years, she regularly visited nursing homes, and adopted the elderly and those living alone. She made them family. It was not uncommon to see Deb in her VW bug flash by with "her little old lady" friends tooling about town. Shopping was the other passion in Deb's life. She herself was impeccably dressed and was known to shop for all the children, grand children, and in-laws. Deb's rich Irish heritage gave a gentle capacity to charm just about anyone she met with a witticism, a wise saying or a colorful observation. A stranger to Deb was a friend she had yet to meet. Deb was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alice Monahan, her husband, Harold F. Gallagher, her sisters Mary Rita (Frank) Gouttiere, and Ann (George) Ferstle, and son-in-law Peter J. Savord. Deborah is survived by her children: Tim (Yong) Gallagher in Spokane, WA; Kathy Savord in Toledo, Ohio; Pat Gallagher in Sacramento, CA; Maureen (Monte) Miller in Meridian, ID; Alice Gallagher in Spokane, WA.; Charles (Joyce) Gallagher in Sacramento, CA; and Sean (Therese) Gallagher in Seattle,WA; and grandchildren Jennifer Lacy, Brian Gallagher, Marcus and Jackie Miller, Mary Pat and Matthew Savord, and Daniel, Cate and Jake Gallagher, and a great granddaughter, Lara Lacy.. The family is indebted to Pat Gallagher, and the family of Charles and Joyce Gallagher for the attentive care during Deb's last seven years in Sacramento. Deb packed more musicals, plays, and concerts in those latter years than she attended in her first 90 years. She always welcomed the Sacramento summer heat when she felt the temperature was just right.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store