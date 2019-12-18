Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Ellen O';Hara. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Ellen Sangsland O'Hara , 66, passed away from cancer on December 15, 2019 in Caribou, ME. Deborah was born on November 11, 1953 in Sacramento, CA. She was the daughter of Donald Sangsland and Shirley Ruedger. She attended Hiram Johnson HS and worked at the Sacramento Division of Motor Vehicles as a program technician. She was proud of her work at DMV. She leaves behind her husband, Thomas O'Hara, who she married on September 9, 1989 in Sacramento, CA. She is also survived by daughter, Kellene O'Hara; mother, Shirley Harry; brother, Donald Sangsland; and aunt, Gail Chaney. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and volunteers at Aroostook House of Comfort for their compassionate care in her final days. Deborah was a lifelong animal lover and cared for dozens of stray cats over the years. Those who wish to remember Deborah may make gifts to the Animal Welfare Society at

Deborah Ellen Sangsland O'Hara , 66, passed away from cancer on December 15, 2019 in Caribou, ME. Deborah was born on November 11, 1953 in Sacramento, CA. She was the daughter of Donald Sangsland and Shirley Ruedger. She attended Hiram Johnson HS and worked at the Sacramento Division of Motor Vehicles as a program technician. She was proud of her work at DMV. She leaves behind her husband, Thomas O'Hara, who she married on September 9, 1989 in Sacramento, CA. She is also survived by daughter, Kellene O'Hara; mother, Shirley Harry; brother, Donald Sangsland; and aunt, Gail Chaney. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and volunteers at Aroostook House of Comfort for their compassionate care in her final days. Deborah was a lifelong animal lover and cared for dozens of stray cats over the years. Those who wish to remember Deborah may make gifts to the Animal Welfare Society at animalwelfaresociety.org in her name. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close