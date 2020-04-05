Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Louise (Hayes) Kenngott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Louise Kenngott (Hayes) passed away peacefully in her Sacramento, CA home on March 29, 2020, after a valiant battle against Primary Amyloidosis. A celebration of life at St. Mark's Methodist Church will be scheduled at a later date. Debbie was born on May 12, 1953 in San Francisco, CA to Carolu and Peter Hayes, and raised in Sacramento. She was a graduate of Rio Americano High School and Sacramento State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, and worked for Pacific Bell for over 30 years. She married Max Kenngott of Mogadore, OH on November 26, 1982 in Orange County, CA, and they moved with their three children to Sacramento in 1988. She was heavily involved with her children's sports teams, passionate about books, crafts and sewing, and an active member of the St. Mark's Women's Group and Sewing Circle. She was well known for her thoughtfulness and creativity, giving beautiful gifts, cards and hugs for every occasion. Her family remembers her fondly singing "Heaven, I'm in Heaven" and there is no doubt that is where she is today. Debbie was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband Max, her children Allison "Sunny" Kenngott (Gabe, daughter Zella), Lindsay Hopkins (Matt, sons Colby and Cooper) and Cody Kenngott (Sarah), sisters Betsy Pawlowich (Keith) and Julie Heskett (Matt), and many beloved nieces, nephews and in-laws. Online condolences can be made at

