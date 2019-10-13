Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Y. Muth passed away in her sleep, in her home in Roseville, at the age of 84. She was a friend, wife, mother and grandmother, who touched the hearts of everyone she knew. Deborah was born November 17, 1934, in Huntsville, Texas, and grew up in Louisiana. She earned her bachelor's degree in Political Science from LSU and later met her future husband, David Phillip Muth, in Law School. They married in 1960, had four sons, and by 1973, had settled in California. Realizing his income as an Episcopal priest would not be enough to care for four growing boys, Deborah went back to school and earned her Master's Degree in Social Work, through CSU, Sacramento. She subsequently worked in the Department of Psychiatric Emergency at the UC Med Center, ran a Crisis Clinic focusing on Borderline Personality Disorders, and operated a private practice. In 1997, she and David moved to St. Leonard, Maryland, where she eventually retired from practicing therapy due to poor health. 10 years later, the couple moved to Macon, Georgia, where they enjoyed 10 additional years of grandchildren and Disney World trips. David passed away in September of 2018. Soon after, Deborah moved back to California to live out the remainder of her days with her youngest son and his wife. Deborah Muth was a tremendously spirited woman who was always wonderful to be around. She is survived by her sons David Jr. (Cindy), Daniel (Paula), Michael (Benita), and Peter (Jessica) and her grandchildren Rebecca, Sarah, Michelle, Julia, and Adam. She will be sorely missed.

Deborah Y. Muth passed away in her sleep, in her home in Roseville, at the age of 84. She was a friend, wife, mother and grandmother, who touched the hearts of everyone she knew. Deborah was born November 17, 1934, in Huntsville, Texas, and grew up in Louisiana. She earned her bachelor's degree in Political Science from LSU and later met her future husband, David Phillip Muth, in Law School. They married in 1960, had four sons, and by 1973, had settled in California. Realizing his income as an Episcopal priest would not be enough to care for four growing boys, Deborah went back to school and earned her Master's Degree in Social Work, through CSU, Sacramento. She subsequently worked in the Department of Psychiatric Emergency at the UC Med Center, ran a Crisis Clinic focusing on Borderline Personality Disorders, and operated a private practice. In 1997, she and David moved to St. Leonard, Maryland, where she eventually retired from practicing therapy due to poor health. 10 years later, the couple moved to Macon, Georgia, where they enjoyed 10 additional years of grandchildren and Disney World trips. David passed away in September of 2018. Soon after, Deborah moved back to California to live out the remainder of her days with her youngest son and his wife. Deborah Muth was a tremendously spirited woman who was always wonderful to be around. She is survived by her sons David Jr. (Cindy), Daniel (Paula), Michael (Benita), and Peter (Jessica) and her grandchildren Rebecca, Sarah, Michelle, Julia, and Adam. She will be sorely missed. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close