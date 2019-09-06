Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Newton (Williams) Furlow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Newton Williams Furlow passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at age 66 in Vacaville, CA. Deb was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas to Margaret Ann (Peggy) Jackson Williams and Robert Allen Williams on March 7, 1953. She graduated from Southwest Texas University where she was a proud member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. After traveling the world, Deb settled in Vacaville, California with her beloved dachshunds. She was an integral member of Government Technology Conference and the General Services Department for the State of California where she retired. Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Robert Allen Williams, brother, Michael Richard White, and mother, Peggy White. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Williams, step-father Charlie Watson, Charlie's sons Greg Watson and Jeff Watson, and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a scholarship fund in Deborah's name to Texas State University or Friends of the Sea Otter. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 7 at the Moose Lodge, 6585 Gibson Canyon Rd, Vacaville 3pm - 5pm.

