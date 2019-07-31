Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Jean Baker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wife, mother, aunt, sister and good friend to many, Debbie passed away on July 25, 2019 with family at her side. Debbie was born on May 20, 1956 to Norman and Jeannie Womack of Elk Grove, CA. Debbie is survived by her husband Bob, her daughter Miranda Viani (Tom), her son Michael Baker, granddaughters Sarah and Kailey, grandson Dylan, brothers Dave Womack (Gail), Phil Womack (Peg) and sister Pam Epps (Paul), and many nephews and nieces, and numerous great nieces and nephews. Debbie married the love of her life, Bob Baker in 1979 and enjoyed each other's companionship for 40 years. They purchased a home in Elk Grove and had a daughter, Miranda and a son, Michael. In 1988 they moved to Wilton where they could enjoy the many, many animals they loved. Debbie was always there to help and care for others, this led to a nursing career at UC Davis for 30 years. However, her real passion was caring for her birds, cats, dogs, pig and goats or any animal that needed help. She also enjoyed a good laugh, antique shopping, fishing and vacations at the Bodega Bay cabin with family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on August 4, 2019. The viewing will be at 1pm, and her service at 2:00 pm at the East Lawn Memorial Park, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, Calif. 95624. Reception to follow at the same location. In-lieu of flower donations, donations may be made to the Sacramento SPCA at 6201 Florin-Perkins Road, Sacramento, CA 95828.

