Born on June 30, 1953 in Mt. Shasta, CA. to parents Wayne and Barbara Porteous. Debbie left to be with the Lord on January 31, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband William Frias and two daughters Jennifer and Michelle Frias. She has two siblings Richard Porteous and Becky McElveny. There will be a Celebration of Life on April 13, 2019 at the American Legion Hall in Rio Linda, CA. Please contact family for more info. Debbie was well loved and will be missed.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Jean Frias.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2019