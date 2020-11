Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Debra's life story with friends and family

Share Debra's life story with friends and family

Debra Knox

September 28, 1956 - November 2, 2020

Sacramento , California - Beloved mother and grandmother Debra Knox was called home on November 2, 2020. If you would like to come pay your respects her viewing will be Monday November 9,2020 from 4pm-7pm at Morgan Jones funeral home 4200 Broadway Sacramento Ca.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store