Debra Thorntona Williams, born Aug 15, 1959, joined parents Polly and Jim, brother Charles, and nephews Gary and Jonathan in heaven on Dec 19, 2019. She is survived by husband Ira Williams and step-children, siblings James (Gloria), Sandra, Pamela, and Timothy, and sister-in-law Christine, and many nieces and nephews. She touched the lives of many through her mentorship, coaching, and community service. Viewing will be held on Monday, Dec 30, at 12:30 pm and Services at 1:00 pm, at the St. Mary's Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sac.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 28, 2019