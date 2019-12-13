Dee Scott-Chee was born in Denver Colorado on September 28, 1935 and died in Rosemont California on November 27, 2019. She had four children, Debye, Dennis, Tometta and Michele. She was a faithful woman, loved her Lord, dogs and children. She worked for the State of California in multiple positions for 35 years, ultimately retiring in 2010. A memorial will be held for her, family and friends at Green Valley Mortuary on November 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Rescue California. She will be missed, but is now in a better place. Love ya Mom.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 13, 2019