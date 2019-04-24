Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Del Stuck. View Sign Service Information Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel 9101 Elk Grove Boulevard Elk Grove , CA 95624 (916)-686-1888 Send Flowers Obituary

A 50 yr resident of Elk Grove, born in 1934 in S. Dakota, grew up in McMinnville, Ore., and served 10 yrs in the Air Force, which brought him to Calif. He is survived by wife Diana, sons Mark & Gary, daughter Liza, grandson Justin, granddaughters Markella & Jenny, six great grandkids, sister Darleen and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sisters Milly & Thelma and parents Clond & Myrtle. Del was a Sac. Co. Deputy Sheriff, constable of Elk Grove, owner of Elk Grove Merchant Patrol and worked many years at Emerald Lakes Golf Course. Back in the day, "Officer Stuck" would rather take you home to your parents than take you downtown. Friendly and outgoing, Del loved to joke and tease with everyone, everywhere he went. He was a past president of EG Hoedowners square dancers and River City Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship. In his spare time, Del, who was a proud Raiders fan, loved to golf, fish, cruise down the Delta on his pontoon boat, work in his yard, play hand-n-foot with his card group, spend time with his home group and his Grace Church family, and meet up with his coffee buddies, known as the "Liars Club." After a rough couple years of battling several illnesses, Del went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 30th. Friends and family are welcome to his Celebration of Life at the Elk Grove Funeral Chapel, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd., on Sunday, April 28th at 2pm.

