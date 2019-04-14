Delano C. Schweiger passed away on April 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Patty and his children Cliff (Cathy), Nina (Cliff) Abbott, and Greg (LeslieAnn), his stepchildren Chad, Amy, Terry, and Chad and 11 grandchildren. Del was born in Roseville, MI, July 25, 1939 to John and Daisy Schweiger. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, 1956-1960. After leaving the Air Force, Del made his home and started his family in the Orangevale and Fair Oaks areas. Del's career with the Trucking and Allison Transmission industry included key positions with F.B. Hart Co, and Waste Management. Del has always had a passion for Racing. He is known for his "Schweiger Chevy" engines that he built for Super Modified and Sprint Cars with the Elverta Racing Teamof which, he was recently inducted into the West Capitol Raceway's Hall of Fame. Del thoroughly enjoyed traveling with Patty, meeting new people along the way. In all of Del's journeys, he established lasting friendships that carried him throughout his life. Del also enjoyed volunteering with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, finding joy in helping others live a more fulfilled life. A funeral mass and reception will be held Tuesday, April 16 at 10:30a.m. at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 9079 Greenback Ln, Orangevale. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul at Divine Savior.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019