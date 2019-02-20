Delbert Dale Frederick

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "Im so sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences go out..."
  • "May the family be comforted in knowing that God cares. ..."

Delbert Dale Frederick passed away peacefully on February 15. He was survived by his wife of 61 years, Theresa; his four children Julie, Joni (Billy), Mark (Kim) and Jeanie (Paul); two grandchildren Austin and Sophie and his brother Darrel Frederick. He was a dedicated family man and friend. He will be greatly missed. Memorial will be held on March 1, 2019 at 11:00am Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Center 7101 Verner Ave Citrus Heights, Ca 95621.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.