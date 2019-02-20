Delbert Dale Frederick passed away peacefully on February 15. He was survived by his wife of 61 years, Theresa; his four children Julie, Joni (Billy), Mark (Kim) and Jeanie (Paul); two grandchildren Austin and Sophie and his brother Darrel Frederick. He was a dedicated family man and friend. He will be greatly missed. Memorial will be held on March 1, 2019 at 11:00am Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Center 7101 Verner Ave Citrus Heights, Ca 95621.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 20, 2019