Bud was born 4/10/35 in Chico, CA to Delbert Powell and Alma Bennets-Powell (both deceased). Not long after, his family moved from Chico to Grass Valley, CA and remained there until about 1948 when they moved to Sacramento. Bud attended California Junior High School and graduated from C.K. McClatchy High school in 1953. He passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Bud was a really fun guy and almost never met a person he didn't like. He was only 5'5" but that only made him try harder. He was an accomplished sportsman and very proud of it. He could run fast as the wind and carry a football over the back of a fellow player and over the TOUCHDOWN line with great swiftness and pride. He loved golf with friends, and was a forever fan of the S.F. 49ers and S.F. Giants. Bud was a jock, outstanding racquetball player, veteran, wonderful husband, father to many, grandfather, great-grandfather, and much more. He was a Mason and long time member of the BenAli Shrine. Bud was married to Loretta Kuhn-Wolff-Powell for almost 54 years. Some of Loretta's favorite words to Bud were "I love you, Bud" and "Damn It Bud!" He could smile and joke his way out of just about any problem situation. He was a very social, friendly, generous and kind man. Throughout their many moves, Bud would get to know the new neighbors and their history in just a few days. Bud also known as Papa, was a wonderful father to son Bradly Powell, daughter Lisa Wolff- Yates, son Richard Wolff (Dec'd). He was a delightful grandfather to Bianca, Amber, Erin, Harlan, Leland, Marian and Hayley. He was a Great-Grandfather to Anthony, Raymond, Lizzy, Nicholas, Kaizen, Anz, Zuri, Uriah, Asa, Haven, Jaden, Isla and Nyack. All of his grandchildren adored their Papa. He always took lots of time with them including tickling their sweet tooth by giving them candy, ice cream, lunch at Vic's Ice Cream Parlor with a big sweet "whatever" for dessert. Bud had two brothers, Bill Powell (Dec'd) and Bob Powell. Services will be held on Monday 7/29/2019 at Herberger Family Funeral Chapel, 9101 Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove, CA 95624, at 11:00 am. Donations may be made to: , Northern California, 2425 Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95817

