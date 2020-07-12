Delinda Mugford

Born September 25, 1933 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Passed away on July 8, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Beloved wife for 67 years to Robert. Cherished mother of Mike (Sheri) and Jeff (Cindy ). Special mother in law of Troy Clark. Adored grandmother of Andrew, Jordan and Matthew. Great Grandmother of Nash and Cal. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin. Delinda graduated from Yakima High School in Washington and worked for the State of California at the DMV and Board of Equalization. She was a member of the First Church of God on 58th Street in Sacramento. She will be deeply missed. Private Graveside services will be held at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park. Arrangements handled by Harry A. Nauman & Son.



