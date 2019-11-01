Delma G. Valdez, age 82, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. Delma was born on May 25, 1937 in Ledoux, New Mexico to Elvira & Eloy Valdez. Delma worked for the County of Sacramento for over 25 years until she retired. Delma had so much love to give that she became a foster parent to many children in Sacramento. Delma is survived by her brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 10am and the burial will follow at Hilltop Cemetery, 9420 Waterman Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 1, 2019