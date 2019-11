Delma G. Valdez, age 82, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. Delma was born on May 25, 1937 in Ledoux, New Mexico to Elvira & Eloy Valdez. Delma worked for the County of Sacramento for over 25 years until she retired. Delma had so much love to give that she became a foster parent to many children in Sacramento. Delma is survived by her brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 10am and the burial will follow at Hilltop Cemetery, 9420 Waterman Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624.