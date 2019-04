Delores Dixon entered into eternal rest on April 18,2019. She was the second of eight children born to Irvin and Inez Townsend . She was married to Jackie Dixon, who preceded her in death for 58 years. She was the mother of two children, grandmother to seven, great-grandmother to to 18 and great-great grandmother to one. Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 11:00am at Allen Chapel AME., 1239 Grand Avenue, Sacramento, CA. Robin T. Hood Officiating. She will be sorely missed. Donations can be made to the in her name.