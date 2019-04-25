Delores Dixon entered into eternal rest on April 18,2019. She was the second of eight children born to Irvin and Inez Townsend . She was married to Jackie Dixon, who preceded her in death for 58 years. She was the mother of two children, grandmother to seven, great-grandmother to to 18 and great-great grandmother to one. Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 11:00am at Allen Chapel AME., 1239 Grand Avenue, Sacramento, CA. Robin T. Hood Officiating. She will be sorely missed. Donations can be made to the in her name.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 25, 2019