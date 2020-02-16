Has gone on and join our Lord and Savior, leaving a devoted husband of sixty-three years , James Foster Jr., six children; Louise M. Foster, Roslyn Still, Karla Wynne(Andre), Beatrice Foster, Hycia S. Foster, Lynette Brown(Michael) a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, other relatives and friends. All are welcome for visitation on Tue Feb. 18, 2020, 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway. Her celebration of life on Wed Feb. 19, 2020, 11am at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 8011 Lemon Hill Avenue. Interment at Sacramento Memorial Lawn.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2020