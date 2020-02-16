Delores Louise Foster

Service Information
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA
95818
(916)-452-4444
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
8011 Lemon Hill Avenue
Obituary
Has gone on and join our Lord and Savior, leaving a devoted husband of sixty-three years , James Foster Jr., six children; Louise M. Foster, Roslyn Still, Karla Wynne(Andre), Beatrice Foster, Hycia S. Foster, Lynette Brown(Michael) a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, other relatives and friends. All are welcome for visitation on Tue Feb. 18, 2020, 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway. Her celebration of life on Wed Feb. 19, 2020, 11am at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 8011 Lemon Hill Avenue. Interment at Sacramento Memorial Lawn.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2020
