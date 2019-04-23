Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Poellnitz Sylvester. View Sign Service Information Morgan Jones Funeral Home 4200 Broadway Sacramento , CA 95818 (916)-452-4444 Send Flowers Obituary

Delores was born September 17, 1936 to Henry Leon Poellnitz and Dorothy Freeman Hendricks in Mobile Alabama. She moved to Sacramento with the love of her life Clarence Sylvester and her family in 1967. After moving to Sacramento she worked at McClellan AFB as a Planner for 27 years, retiring in 1999. Delores passed away at the age of 82 on April 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband Clarence Sylvester, parents Dorothy (Allen) Hendricks and Henry Poellnitz, sister Juliette Lucius, and her son Roderick (Barbara) Sylvester. She leaves to cherish her memory five loving children, three sons Clarence II (Davette), Michael (Darlinda), and Derek; her daughters Cheryl (Mark) and Nicole; daughter in-law Catherine Sylvester; sisters Betty Jean Cunningham and Annie Clarie Crandle; God-given sister Loretta Bond; sister in-laws Mary Ida Ely and Sarah Stoney; 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Her viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Morgan Jones Funeral Home located at 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817. Her memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Antioch Progressive Baptist Church, located at 7650 Amherst Street, Sacramento CA 95832.

