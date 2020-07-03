1/
Deloy "Mac" McCullough
1936 - 2020
Deloy "Mac" McCullough passed away on June 23, 2020 at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, Calif. He was 83 years old. Mac was born on July 13, 1936 in Placerville, Calif., to William and Delores McCullough. He is survived by his wife, Marlene McCullough of Orangevale, Calif.; his sons, John McCullough of Los Banos, Calif., and Darren McCullough of Orangevale; his brother Kenton McCullough of Upland, Calif.; his sisters, Carol Haegley of Lower Lake, Calif., and Rosemary Fischer of Angwin, Calif; and his two grandchildren, John McCullough of Portland, Ore., and Shannon McCullough of Petersburg, AK. He was a devoted husband and father. He loved his work and his hobbies. He was an artist, scrimshander, hunter, fisherman and his love of golf is indescribable. A private family service will take place at a later date, please contact a family member for further information. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City, Calif.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hooper & Weaver Mortuary
459 Hollow Way
Nevada City, CA 95959
(530) 265-2429
